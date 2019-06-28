Waterlogging plagues internal roads in Hyderabad's Gachibowli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad hasn’t seen rain in the last two days, however, drains in several internal roads continue to overflow.

In Gachibowli, areas like DLF, Diamond Hills and Indira Nagar saw a continuous flow of drainage into internal roads, most of which are unpaved, further worsening the issue.

For instance in Diamond hills, the water is perennially flowing from the drains for the last 5 days and residents allege that despite complaining to the GHMC, nothing has happened.

“There is a frequent drainage overflow for the last two years at Jayabheri enclave. GHMC has been closing complaints without conducting permanent repairs,” Durga Prasad, a resident of DLF said. Adding to their woes three manholes are also leaking.

GHMC officials say the drains are overflowing because works on the adjoining stormwater drain are incomplete.

However, they are hopeful that the situation will change. “The main issue is at Gate 3 as several local PGs and residential flats have come up and began diverting their sewer lines into this drain,” explained Chinna Reddy, executive engineer of the GHMC.

With the plan to lay a new two-feet wide drain to accommodate the excess flow, a Rs 19 lakh worth project has been sanctioned and tenders are being called.