Home Cities Hyderabad

Waterlogging plagues internal roads in Hyderabad's Gachibowli

In Diamond hills, the water has been perennially flowing from the drains for the last five days and residents allege that despite complaining to the GHMC, nothing has happened. 

Published: 28th June 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Drains overflow at Film Nagar in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Drains overflow at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad hasn’t seen rain in the last two days, however, drains in several internal roads continue to overflow.

In Gachibowli, areas like DLF, Diamond Hills and Indira Nagar saw a continuous flow of drainage into internal roads, most of which are unpaved, further worsening the issue. 

For instance in Diamond hills, the water is perennially flowing from the drains for the last 5 days and residents allege that despite complaining to the GHMC, nothing has happened. 

“There is a frequent drainage overflow for the last two years at Jayabheri enclave. GHMC has been closing complaints without conducting permanent repairs,”  Durga Prasad, a resident of DLF said. Adding to their woes three manholes are also leaking. 

GHMC officials say the drains are overflowing because works on the adjoining stormwater drain are incomplete.

However, they are hopeful that the situation will change. “The main issue is at Gate 3 as several local PGs and residential flats have come up and began diverting their sewer lines into this drain,” explained Chinna Reddy, executive engineer of the GHMC.

With the plan to lay a new two-feet wide drain to accommodate the excess flow, a Rs 19 lakh worth project has been sanctioned and tenders are being called. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberabad GHMC Hyderabad rain Hyderabad drain management
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp