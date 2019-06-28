Why Hyderabad needs to worry about its PM2.5 level

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The study, ‘Ambient Particulate Air Pollution and Blood Pressure in Peri-urban India’ conducted as part of the Cardiovascular Health Effects of Air Pollution in Telangana, India project pointed out that exposure to even low levels of fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) in the air can cause an increase in blood pressure.

A look into the PM2.5 concentrations in Hyderabad’s air would show why it is important that the government take measures to reduce the same.

The average annual concentration of PM2.5 in the villages where the study was conducted was 32 micrograms per metre cube.

As per the data published by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), rarely does the PM2.5 level in most parts of Hyderabad remain below the annual standard prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) — which is, 30 microgram per metre cube.

In the year 2018, the TSPCB had measured the air quality parameters at 13 spots within the Greater Hyderabad limits and its surrounding regions.

In 12 of these 13 spots, the annual average concentration of PM2.5 was beyond the levels prescribed by the CPCB.

These 13 spots include Balanagar, Uppal, Jubilee Hills, Paradise, Charminar, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, University of Hyderabad, Sanathnagar, Zoo Park, Pashamylaram, Bollaram and ICRISAT.

The only place where the annual PM2.5 annual average concentration was below the CPCB standard was the UoH.