Home Cities Hyderabad

300 Hyderabad workers hired on rent by Transport Department get no salary for a year

Rough estimates suggest that close to Rs 6.5 crore is yet to be paid to these 161 vehicles that were hired on rent by the Transport Department.

Published: 29th June 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Numerous agitated drivers shot a letter to the principal secretary and transport commissioner alleging that they have not been paid their salaries for one whole year.

Numerous agitated drivers shot a letter to the principal secretary and transport commissioner alleging that they have not been paid their salaries for one whole year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hired by the Transport Department in 2018 on a contractual basis, numerous agitated drivers shot a letter to the principal secretary and transport commissioner on Friday, alleging that they have not been paid their salaries for one whole year.

The letter noted that close to 161 vehicles had been hired by the Transport Department, employing close to 300 people to run the vehicles in two shifts.

However, the salaries to none of these employees have been paid yet. “In the last one year, the budget was not released, nor were the hire-charge bills processed. As a result, our families are living in dire straits,” noted the letter.

Rough estimates suggest that close to Rs 6.5 crore is yet to be paid to these 161 vehicles that were hired on rent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Telangana Transport Department
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp