300 Hyderabad workers hired on rent by Transport Department get no salary for a year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hired by the Transport Department in 2018 on a contractual basis, numerous agitated drivers shot a letter to the principal secretary and transport commissioner on Friday, alleging that they have not been paid their salaries for one whole year.

The letter noted that close to 161 vehicles had been hired by the Transport Department, employing close to 300 people to run the vehicles in two shifts.

However, the salaries to none of these employees have been paid yet. “In the last one year, the budget was not released, nor were the hire-charge bills processed. As a result, our families are living in dire straits,” noted the letter.

Rough estimates suggest that close to Rs 6.5 crore is yet to be paid to these 161 vehicles that were hired on rent.