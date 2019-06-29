Home Cities Hyderabad

British Deputy High Commissioner: ‘UK, India working together for sustainable urban growth’

Published: 29th June 2019

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Kingdom and India are committed to work together and develop innovative solutions to the challenges faced by cities with the aim of promoting sustainable urban growth. 

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming stated during his special address at the "Knowledge Dissemination Workshop" on Waste Management organised here on Friday. 

UK’s expertise is being utilised to solve the pressing issues like solid waste management (smw) in Indian cities as they are growing rapidly.

The SWM project is a part of the wider UK-India engagement in the urban sector, with scope for more mutually beneficial opportunities to partner with the Telangana government in the coming months, Flemming said. 

In this regard, the British High Commission has undertaken a programme on ‘Technical Assistance on Waste Management and Circular Economy’, bringing international experts to Hyderabad to share best practices through a series of knowledge exchange workshops.

"UK’s Environment Plan sets out a target of maximising the value and benefits we get from our resources, doubling resource productivity by 2050. Our goal is to work towards eliminating all avoidable waste by 2050 and all avoidable plastic waste by end of 2042. Our ambition is to become a world leader in using resources efficiently and reducing the amount of waste we create as a society," he said.

"The UN has predicted that the human population will rise from 7.6 billion to 11.2 billion by the end of the century. This coupled with rising consumption will create relentless demand for materials and fossil fuels and putting unsustainable pressure on the planet's resources. The only way to resolve this is by transitioning from a linear economy, where one can make, use and dispose of, to a regenerative, circular economy, where we reduce, reuse and recycle," he said.

Sludge treatment plants in ULBs

Director of Municipal Administration, Telangana, TK Sreedevi said that DMA department has proposed to set up faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs) in all the urban local bodies across the State after its success in dealing with faecal sludge in Warangal and Sircilla municipalities

