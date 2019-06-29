Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police issued two-month ban on protests at High Court

The Hyderabad police have issued orders prohibiting public meetings and protests at the High Court and its surroundings for two months.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:27 AM

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

The decision was reportedly taken to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and to maintain law and order. 

The order would come into force with effect from 6 am on June 29 and would remain in force for a period of two months up to 6 am on August 27. 

Any person violating this order would be liable for punishment.

Police have issued prohibitory orders banning any public meeting, assembly of five or more persons, carrying of fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brick-bats, shouting of slogans, giving speeches, taking out processions and demonstrations, picketing or dharnas near the High Court. 

The prohibitory orders would be implemented on the Northern side of the HC: City College Junction to Nayapul Road, on the Southern side of the HC: Madina Circle to City College Road, and three bylanes leading to Ghansi Bazar and to Patel Market.

