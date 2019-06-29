Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Salar Jung to get more galleries by end of 2019

Proof of how important art and history remains for Hyderabad citizens can be found in the fact that its Salar Jung Museum is facing the problem of excessive footfall.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Salar Jung Museum

Salar Jung Museum (Photo | EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad' s love for heritage has been up for display for a while with the ongoing calls against razing of the 150-year-old Errum Manzil.

Meanwhile, another proof of how important art and history remains for its citizens can be found in the fact that its Salar Jung Museum is facing the problem of excessive footfall.

So much so that the museum is forced to stop the sale of tickets each time total visitors reach a ‘saturation point’. 

In an attempt to cater to the increasing crowds at Salar Jung, new galleries are being constructed to shift artefacts from lower to upper floors, which are expected to be ready by the end of this year.

Speaking to Express, A Nagender Reddy, director of Salar Jung Museum said, “We usually stop the sale of tickets for an hour or so to let the crowd disperse on days we reach the saturation point. However, we are also adding new galleries and renovating the upper floors to accommodate wings like Islamic Studies and a separate Furniture wing. These will also help us conduct exhibitions.” 

Reddy further claims that Salar Jung is currently the second-highest revenue grossing museum in the country, after only Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial. Each year, Salar Jung attracts over 13 lakh people, which is five lakh less than Victoria Memorial, he adds.

“We earn over Rs 2 crore in revenue from tickets, including photography and videography tickets, and rents of souvenir shops. However, Salar Jung is not just a tourist location. It is an educational institution for art and history enthusiasts. So increasing crowd will take away the integrity of the place.”

He further added, “Victoria Memorial’s expanded garden area attracts more people than the museum itself. But all the 13 lakh people who come to Salar Jung, are only visiting the museum.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Errum Manzil Salar Jung Museum Hyderabad
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp