Nine-year-old girl raped by relative in Cyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In another case of sexual assault against minors, a nine-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by one of her distant relatives, in Cyberabad’s Rajendranagar on Friday.

According to police, the 28-year-old accused was residing on the ground floor of the apartments, on the fourth floor of which the victim’s family was residing.

On Friday, both parents had left for office. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused invited the child to his flat on the pretext of buying chocolates and raped her.

When her parents returned, the girl informed them about the incident and they lodged a plaint with the police.

In a separate incident, locals in Sanathnagar caught a 19-year-old male harassing a girl and beat him up.

The accused Anji allegedly entered a girl’s house and was forcing her to give him her number when the locals noticed him.