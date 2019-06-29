Home Cities Hyderabad

Nine-year-old girl raped by relative in Cyberabad

The 28-year-old accused was residing on the ground floor of the apartments, on the fourth floor of which the victim’s family was residing. 

Crimes against minors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In another case of sexual assault against minors, a nine-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by one of her distant relatives, in Cyberabad’s Rajendranagar on Friday.

On Friday, both parents had left for office. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused invited the child to his flat on the pretext of buying chocolates and raped her.

When her parents returned, the girl informed them about the incident and they lodged a plaint with the police.  

In a separate incident, locals in Sanathnagar caught a 19-year-old male harassing a girl and beat him up.

The accused Anji allegedly entered a girl’s house and was forcing her to give him her number when the locals noticed him. 

TAGS
Hyderabad rape case Cyberabad rape Hyderabad child crime
