On nutrition deficiency, and ways to tackle it

They say becoming a parent is one of the most wonderful experiences of life. After the initial euphoria comes the challenge of feeding the toddler. What constitutes “right” food for a toddler?

What are the effects of not feeding nutritious food to them? How does their growth get impacted in the long run? In what way does smartphone addiction affect the child?

These and other aspects were discussed at length in a session hosted by health care giant Abbott at a meet held at Hotel ITC Kakatiya in the city on Friday.

The three speakers who took part included – Dr Irfan Shaikh, Head of Scientific and Medical Affairs, Abbott Pediatric Nutrition, Dr Marion M Aw, Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, National University Health System, Singapore and Dr Pavan Kumar, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, MNR Medical College, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the aspect of growth in kids, Dr Irfan Shaikh said, “Growth and development is the most important aspect of childhood from conception until five years of age. A balanced diet consists of a proportionate amount of proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and fats. When the transition from feeding to eating happens, the toddler tends to make decisions on its own.”

India has the highest number of stunted and wasted children in the world, as per the Global Nutrition Report 2018.

Ironically, India also has the second highest number of obese kids in the world, according to another study. In a sense, this is a “dual burden” of malnutrition in kids, pointed out Dr Shaikh.

“If kids refuse to eat, instead of distracting them with a smartphone, choose specific toys that promote curiosity and inquisitiveness, and take them away soon after they eat. Over time, kids actually would look forward to eating meals”, shared Dr Marion Aw.

She also informed about the system in Singapore, where a Health Promotion Board under the Ministry of Health provides an authoritative source of evidence-based health information that empowers Singaporeans to live a healthy life.

Opening on a humorous note, Dr Pavan Kumar said, “We have two kinds of nutrition deficiency in kids – malnutrition and mal-nutrition (junk food served in malls)! Parents also easily succumb to their kids’ demands of soft drinks and fast food. Winning a game on a smartphone gives a ‘kick’ to kids, increasing the dopamine levels in their brains. This cycle repeats itself, causing them to get addicted to screens”.

The session concluded with the speakers sharing a few guidelines for parents on ensuring better growth and development of their kids.

Guidelines for parents