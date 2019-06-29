Telangana students at receiving end of last-minute fee hikes?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) headed by the former High Court Justice P Swaroop, has been constituted, it remains to be seen how soon the committee plans to fix the fee for 2019-20 to 2021-22 block period.

As per the procedure, each of the nearly 1,400 colleges that have applied for a fee hike, would be called individually for a discussion with the TAFRC.

Some of them have even demanded a 50 per cent hike in their fees.

Adding to the complication, the web options for EAMCET 2019 could run into trouble again. They have already been postponed from June 27 to July 1 and unless the fee is fixed, the counselling process cannot be started.

A higher official in the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, privy to the information told Express, that the entire process is expected to take at least a couple of months. “Amount of fee hike and the procedure will all be decided by the committee,” he said. The newly-constituted committee has decided to hold its first meeting with the private unaided institutions on Saturday, where the speculation over the fee is expected to end.

Meanwhile, at least 85-90 colleges have approached the High Court and obtained a permit to hike their fee, on the condition, that if the hiked fee is more than what TAFRC fixes, it would be adjusted later.

Expect 15-20 per cent blanket hike

KVK Rao, general secretary, All India Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions, opines that regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s meeting, students will be at the receiving end of trouble.

“Confusion is inevitable for them (students). Colleges that have gone to Court will mention that they have been allowed to hike fee which is subject to final correction by the TAFRC. Those that have not approached the court, will ask for a blanket hike in fees and will tell students that their fees will not be reduced. Since most of the colleges fall in the latter category, they will be happy with 16 to 20 per cent blanket increase,” he said

Students who decide to take admissions in the colleges that will be charging fees as per the Court orders—which most likely will be higher than what TAFRC will fix—will continue to be at loggerheads with the management the case in the last block period. In the 2016-17 to 2018-19 block period, college managements were on one side, and parents and government on the other side were embroiled in several court cases.

It needs to be mentioned that all the top ranking colleges are also the ones that have approached the court, so there is no way that students will not seek admission in those colleges.

There is also an apprehension that many meritorious students might have to settle for lower-ranking colleges because they might not be able to cough up the hefty fee that will now be demanded by the A grade colleges.