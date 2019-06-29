Two University of Hyderabad students get Rs 14 lakh package

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Masters students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have bagged job offers with Rs 14 lakh per annum package from Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) as an officer on contract (Research & Analysis).

Alfiya Ansari and Ashok Singh from the School of Economics of UoH have been offered remuneration of Rs 14 lakh per annum—the highest pay package offered so far in 2018-19.

Alfiya completed her BA-Hons in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia University. And Ashok did his BA-Hons Economics from Delhi University.