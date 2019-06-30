Community service for minor who abused 5-YO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 12-year-old boy who sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl was on Saturday sentenced to three months of community service. The Juvenile Justice Board here, which pronounced the judgment, also directed the boy to undergo three months of counselling, and fined his parents Rs 5,000.

The crime was committed in Saroornagar in December 2015, after the boy lured the victim by offering her chocolate. He took her to the parking lot of the apartment where they stayed, and sexually assaulted her there. The girl’s parents learned of the incident after they noticed her crying and in pain.