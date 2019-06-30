Endorsing Heera Group could land celebs in trouble

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police are likely to serve notices on celebrities who promoted Heera Gold, asking them to appear before the investigation agency. The police have so far arrested three key accused, including the owner of Heera Gold, Nowhera Shaikh, for allegedly cheating thousands of people by promising them high-interest rates on their deposits.

The police said they noticed that some celebrities based in Mumbai promoted Heera Gold products after entering into transactional agreements with the Group management. “We are yet to identify these celebrities, and need a legal opinion on serving notices on them. If they are based in Mumbai and are part of the conspiracy in the scam, we will ask them to appear before the investigating team for questioning,” the CCS police said.

The police and Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have registered cases and launched an investigation into the alleged illegal activities of the Heera Gold management.

As part of the investigation, the CCS police have identified 105 properties belonging to Heera Gold in Maharashtra, Karnataka, AP and TS. Of these, the government has allowed the police to attach 85 properties. The police have sought for the remaining properties to be attached. The six directors of Heera Gold, and family members of key accused Nowhera Sheik, are absconding. The police have issued look-out notices.