GHMC to use National Academy of Construction’s services for checks

The decision has been taken as there is a shortage of expertise as well as staff in the engineering wing of the GHMC.

Published: 30th June 2019 10:08 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Standing Committee has adopted a resolution for utilising the services of the National Academy of Construction’s (NAC) project division for undertaking inspection by third parties of structural designs of multi-storeyed buildings under construction in the twin cities. 

For proof checking the structural designs of multi-storeyed buildings, GHMC has fixed rates for payment towards the service provided. For total built-up area (excluding parking area) up to 1 lakh sq.ft, one rupee per sq.ft would be paid, 1 lakh to 3 lakh sq (0.80 paise per sq.ft) for 3-5 lakh sq.ft (0.60 paise) and for those above 5 lakh sq.ft, it would be 0.50 paisa per sq.ft. 

Presently, GHMC has been utilising the services of JNTU and Osmania engineering colleges for proof checking the multistoreyed buildings at the above rates. 

GHMC officials said NAC Director General wrote to MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar stating that they have expertise and resources and have been inspecting high rise towers and government buildings for structural designs in the last one year for a total 20 million sq feet. The chief added that they were now preparing to scale up this technical service to reach 50 million sq.ft during the current year.

