Hyderabad

Kin of ‘rowdy’ ransacks police station, booked

Published: 30th June 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Habeebnagar police have registered two cases against the family members of a history-sheeter Saleem, after they allegedly ransacked the police station and damaged the furniture claiming that the police had detained Saleem. 

According to police, Saleem and Sameer are two notorious offenders residing in Habeebnagar police limits and they had opened history sheets on both for allegedly committing various offences. Saleem was detained under PD Act and was released from jail recently. 

A few days ago, Habeebnagar police received another complaint, for which Saleem was a suspect. He was asked to come to the police station in this regard. “It was three days ago that we called Saleem to the police station. After he reached the station, we interrogated him and let off him after taking personal bond,” police said. 

On Friday night, Saleem’s family members came to Habeebnagar police station and asked whereabouts of Saleem. The family members alleged that the police had forcibly brought Saleem to the police station and tried to register false cases against him. When the police explained that Saleem was let off a few days ago, the family members made serious allegations that Saleem was killed in an encounter by police. Arguments took place between the family and the policemen. Amid the chaos, Saleem’s family members ransacked the police station and damaged the furniture.

A reporter who was capturing the footage was also assaulted. 
Following the incident, police have registered two cases for damaging furniture at the police station and assaulting the scribe. 

