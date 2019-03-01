Awareness programme for Hyderabad cops on corruption

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Top brass from the three commissionerates in the State capital - Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda - are going to hold special awareness programmes for their personnel to prevent and discourage malpractice within ranks. Police personnel, from home guard to inspector ranks, working in the traffic department of Hyderabad Commissionerate were the first to undergo the awareness session.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, South Zone G Naganna, speaking to around 150 policemen, said, “The State government has accorded the police department top priority and allocated ample funds and provided us good facilities. The traffic department, in particular, has obtained better tools. Then why should we accept bribes or collect mamools from the public.”

Similar meetings will be conducted across the commissionerates in the coming future. It may be recalled that quite a few policemen have been caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting bribes in return for official favours. For instance, on February 26, the traffic department had come across a video on social media depicting a home guard accepting a bribe.

Soon afterwards, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar issued orders transferring him to City Armed Reserve headquarters.