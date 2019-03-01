Home Cities Hyderabad

Awareness programme for Hyderabad cops on corruption

Similar meetings will be conducted across the commissionerates in the coming future. 

Published: 01st March 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic police

Hyderabad South Zone police conducting a meeting with all traffic police to prevent corruption activities in police department. (EXPRESS PHOTO)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Top brass from the three commissionerates in the State capital - Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda - are going to hold special awareness programmes for their personnel to prevent and discourage malpractice within ranks. Police personnel, from home guard to inspector ranks, working in the traffic department of Hyderabad Commissionerate were the first to undergo the awareness session. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, South Zone G Naganna, speaking to around 150 policemen, said, “The State government has accorded the police department top priority and allocated ample funds and provided us good facilities. The traffic department, in particular, has obtained better tools. Then why should we accept bribes or collect mamools from the public.” 

Similar meetings will be conducted across the commissionerates in the coming future.  It may be recalled that quite a few policemen have been caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting bribes in return for official favours. For instance, on February 26, the traffic department had come across a video on social media depicting a home guard accepting a bribe. 

Soon afterwards, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar issued orders transferring him to City Armed Reserve headquarters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad police awareness Hyderabad traffic police Hyderabad police corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp