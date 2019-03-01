Doctors say Ravali’s condition ‘very grave’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The health condition of the 20-year-old girl who was set ablaze by her classmate in Warangal on Wednesday, worsened further on Thursday. A day after Ravali was admitted to Secunderabad’s Yashoda Hospital Wednesday hospital authorities have said that her health condition is ‘very grave’. She is need of high ventilator support in order to maintain the necessary oxygen levels in her body for survival.

The girl had suffered extensive burns over more than 70 per cent of her body, causing damage to her respiratory tract and lungs, and has been intubated. While her blood pressure and other vitals were normal initially, on Thursday medicines had to be administered to keep her blood pressure from shooting up to dangerous levels.

The hospital said that despite a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses and ancillary staff working round the clock to provide best possible care, her health was deteriorating and was in an extremely critical condition. In an official statement, Yashoda Hospital said, “Her prognosis is very grave.”