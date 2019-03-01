Entire world united in fight against terrorism: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not just India but the entire world is now united in the fight against terrorism, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday adding that terrorism is not bound by caste, creed or religion.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Investigation Agency's(NIA) branch and residential quarters in the city, Singh said, "Every country in the world has now come on the same platform to fight terrorism. As for terrorism, it is not bound by caste, creed or religion. Terrorists can be from any caste, any religion. There are some people who try to connect terrorism with religion. However, it's my opinion that, that is not correct."

Referring to the Pulwama suicide bomb attack where over 40 CRPF jawans were killed in an attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that he would eradicate terrorism from the country He also mentioned that "almost all Islamic countries" in the world are supporting India's fight against terrorists and pointed out that Sushma Swaraj's invitation as the guest of honour in the meet of Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) reflected positively on India.

Coming to NIA, he lauded the Investigation agency's conviction rate that stood at 92 per cent. Singh said that it takes up very complex cases, that other agencies would not be able to address. However, he said that the conviction rate should be at 100 per cent and that the Ministry of Home Affairs would help in any way possible.

"The issue of terror funding has also been addressed and now after NIA took it up, it has decreased," he said, adding that NIA has set up a research dedicated to ISIS and would be concentrating on infrastructure development in the future.