Lack of coordination between Hyderabad police, forensic department hurts probe

Forensic experts often find clues different from those asked for by the police officials.

HYDERABAD: Most of the police personnel slack when collaborating with the forensics department. The most common botches are that the collected pieces of evidence are either not properly packed or are no longer intact with the all the clues leading to varying results, say officials at the Forensic Sciences Lab (FSL). 

Even when the evidence is with the FSL, there are times when the forensic expert finds clues different from those asked for by the police officials. “In some cases, the samples have traces of a different drug instead of the drug asked for, which can also help the officials make a case against the accused,” said an FSL source on condition of anonymity. A forensic expert is responsible for analyzing what he is provided. 

They cannot ask for additional samples for analysis since their job is to analyze and not to investigate. As a result, the State police decided to run awareness programmes to better equip its police officials in handling material evidence and also to improve coordination with the FSL. 

All in all, this lack of coordination only hurts the investigation and process of justice. In 2012, nine of a family facing charges of murdering six of another family were acquitted of all charges for lack of evidence in Amberpet. After this incident, the police department decided to review each acquitted case based on gravity and go for an appeal.

The exercise was to be done under the guidance of an official of the ranks of the Inspector General who would work out with the team as to what went wrong and how they could make up the case before a higher court. Senior police officials say that cases acquitted by lower courts are reviewed also. 

