Man arrested for duping businessman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Thursday arrested a person for duping a businessman on the pretext of purchasing a land by collecting Rs 7.34 crore. One Rajesh Agarwal lodged a plaint with the police stating that the accused Gutur Subramanya Prasanna and others have collected the huge amounts Rs 7.34 crore from the complainant and diverted the amount for purchase of immovable properties.

The accused cheated the complainant by misappropriating the money by creating fake and fabricated Patta passbook. Based on the complaint, police registered cases and arrested Subramanya Prasanna in connection with the case. Police also seized a Volkswagen car (TS 09 EE 1818) from the accused.

