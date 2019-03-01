Home Cities Hyderabad

Man arrested for duping businessman in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Thursday arrested a person for duping a businessman on pretext of purchasing a land by collecting Rs 7.34 crore.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Thursday arrested a person for duping a businessman on the pretext of purchasing a land by collecting Rs 7.34 crore. One Rajesh Agarwal lodged a plaint with the police stating that the accused Gutur Subramanya Prasanna and others have collected the huge amounts Rs 7.34 crore from the complainant and diverted the amount for purchase of immovable properties.

The accused cheated the complainant by misappropriating the money by creating fake and fabricated Patta passbook. Based on the complaint, police registered cases and arrested Subramanya Prasanna in connection with the case. Police also seized a Volkswagen car (TS 09 EE 1818) from the accused. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Central Crime Station Hyderabad businessman Hyderabad police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp