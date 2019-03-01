Home Cities Hyderabad

New flyover at Hyderabad's LB Nagar to be opened today

The flyover, constructed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), will be opened to public on Friday.

LB Nagar flyover

An aerial view of the new flyover at LB Nagar | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Another new flyover at LB Nagar constructed under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) will be opened to the public on Friday. The Left Hand Side (LHS) flyover will facilitate free flow of traffic from Hyderabad to Hayathnagar, Choutuppal and  Vijayawada. The LB Nagar junction will be conflict-free once the Right Hand Side flyover on highway and underpass on the Ring Road is constructed. 

Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali,  ministers T Srinivasa Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and others will participate in the inauguration function. The LHS flyover constructed at a cost of  Rs 42 crore has a length of 780 metres and 12 metres width and a three-lane one way.

The technology used for construction is precast technology. RCC precast technology is used in minor structures like crash barriers, friction slabs and slab panels etc., By adopting this technology, work at the site has been confined only for erection and stressing activities.

