Play games & more on Samsung new range

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Samsung India recently announced the launch of all-new Galaxy A smartphones that come with industry-leading innovations for young millennials and Gen Z. The new Galaxy A devices have been designed to elevate the smartphone experience to the next level as they are equipped with next generation infinity-display, triple rear camera and a powerful battery to offer an unparalleled consumer experience.

Aditya Babbar

With device features that matter most to the young consumers, the new Galaxy A line will be power-packed with segment first features like Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (Video), Fast Charging technology and Infinity-U Display.

The new Galaxy A smartphones cater to the young Indian millennials and focus on the way they are connecting today. Today’s consumers actively engage with their smartphones.

According to internal data, consumers spend 158 minutes per week on social networking sites and 206 minutes on mobile gaming on an average. The new Galaxy A is set to offer the coolest new action phones with path breaking innovations.

“We at Samsung India are consistently committed to introducing meaningful innovations that enhance the way people connect with each other”, said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India.

“Our latest Galaxy A smartphones offer the coolest new action phones that are especially designed for young millennials and Generation Z. Galaxy A offers capabilities to shoot videos in Ultra–Wide, Slow-Mo and Hyperlapse modes. These features will transform the way consumers use smartphones.”