Uppal Kendriya Vidyalaya near Hyderabad gets Atal Tinkering Lab

Students of Zilla Parishad High Schools and government schools in Uppal will get hands-on experience in STEM learning, training and facilities.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:20 AM

Atal tinkering Lab

PV Sai Ranga Rao, Deputy Commissioner (KV Sangathan Hyderabad) inaugrates the Atal Tinkering Lab (Photo| KV Uppal website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Students of Zilla Parishad High Schools and government schools in Uppal will now be able to get hands-on experience in STEM learning, training and facilities. To facilitate the process of developing interest among students in these subjects, on the occasion of National Science Day, an Atal Tinkering Lab at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Uppal was inaugurated on Thursday. 

Under its social corporate responsibility, Amazon Cares along with India Stem Foundation rolled out the ATLs, as per the guidelines of NITI Aayog. What makes this initiative unique is that not just the students of the KV but those of other government and ZPHS schools from classes 6-10 will also be able to learn about robotics, motors, gear mechanism, lever and pulleys. 

“Currently we have around 70 students enrolled in the classes. We have converted SUPW classes for the ATL classes, which is like six periods per week. Once examinations are over we will have 1.5-hour classes daily after school,” said Kiran Kumari, computer teacher and ATL incharge of the school. In the two and half months since the lab has been operational, students have won at prizes at several competitions. 

At the event students also exhibited their creations, for instance, the class six students created a smart dustbin, those from class seven created automatic door sensor systems, class eight students have made a smart blind stick and those from ninth have invented obstacle avoiding robot.

“We recognize that there is a need to strengthen STEM education during the formative years of children. This initiative is a major step towards promoting and introducing science to students and developing them to be innovators for their community,” said Minari Shah, director, Corporate Communications, Amazon India.

