Apple asks Hyderabad customers to go to Bengaluru for phone repairs

An iPhone might sure be the apple of the eye for smartphone geeks, but the service centres in the city do not wish to repair the ‘sophisticated equipment’.

Published: 02nd March 2019 11:41 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AN iPhone might sure be the apple of the eye for smartphone geeks, but the service centres in the city do not wish to repair the ‘sophisticated equipment’.It was recently that a father and two sons -- Prakash Chand Patawari, Vikas Patawari and Pritam Patawari -- filed a complaint with the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) against Apple India.

The complaint stated that each of them had bought a new smartphone at a cost of Rs 80,000 from Big C mobiles in Secunderabad, an authorised dealer and service provider of the company. The phones, however, soon began to malfunction. When they approached the centre for repair, the trio was allegedly asked to go to Bangalore as the required machinery for repair was not available in the city. 

When brought to the notice of SCDRC, president of the commission justice MSK Jaiswal held that it was unjust for the complainant to have been asked to go to Bangalore just to get the phone repaired. The commission rapped the smartphone maker to instead repair the product in Hyderabad itself. 

“When Apple India has a service centre at Secunderabad, calling upon the complainants to produce the instruments for inspection at Bangalore is highly condemnable. This conduct clearly amounts to unfair trade practice in holding the customers to ransom,” said Jaiswal. There was no compensation accrued in the complaint. The president warned that “consequential orders will be followed.” 

Senior citizens’ seats
In a separate case, a 66-year-old advocate Ch Nagender raised a dispute with the SCDRC stating that the seats earmarked for senior citizens was not being vacated by the general public. He alleged that the authorities, who are supposed to ask the general public to vacate the seats, are failing to do so. The SCDRC president directed the TSRTC regional manager of Nizamabad to instruct bus conductor and driver to ensure seats are vacated for senior citizens.

