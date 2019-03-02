Home Cities Hyderabad

Audi's new showroom in Hyderabad

'Vorsprung durch Technik' meaning 'Advancement through technology' comes to the city renowned German automobile manufacturer Audi opens its new showroom here.

Audi R8

Head of Audi India Rahil Ansari and Managing Director of Audi Hyderabad Rajiv Sanghvi.

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The sight of the four-ringed logo causes a flutter in many hearts. Aiming to further mesmerise Hyderabadis, Audi India has inaugurated its new showroom at Madhapur on February 28. Head of Audi India Rahil Ansari and Managing Director of Audi Hyderabad Rajiv Sanghvi took part in the event. Spread over 12,000 sq ft with a nine-car display, the showroom is equipped with Audi’s signature honeycomb façade on the exterior.

The showroom features a coffee bar, kids play zone, lounge areas, video walls and state-of-the-art interiors. “This new showroom will not only showcase the whole range of Audi’s progressive luxury vehicles but will also give the customer a new home, a place to be where he or she can come and connect with the Audi Hyderabad team over a cup of coffee,” said Rahil.

“The unique and striking honeycomb façade, double height ceiling and the information and display kiosks exude a true and luxurious feel of the brand and are designed to enhance the buying experience,” said Rajiv. “Our philosophy of ‘Vorsprung’ is not just about advancement, but also about the perfection we strive for, especially in our sales and service standards.

We are expanding our network in the southern region and consolidating our commitment towards giving the best luxury experience to our customers. We will soon be inaugurating a few service facilities in South India under our ‘Workshop First Strategy’ to cater to our customers in the region,” added Rahil.On the models to be introduced this year, Rahil informed, “2019 is the year of 8’s. We will be launching latest versions of A8, R8 and Q8 models across India.” 

Signing off, Rahil pointed out, “Luxury cannot just be aspirational, it has to be accessible. Reduction of taxes would definitely facilitate such a shift”. Hope the government is listening.

