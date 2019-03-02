Home Cities Hyderabad

Class 12 student dies writing exam in Hyderabad

A student of a government junior college in Yellareddyguda area, Gopi Raju is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A Class 12 student died while taking his annual examination here on Saturday, shocking fellow students and teachers, officials said.

Gopi Raju (16) collapsed at the examination centre at Sri Chaitanya College in Secunderabad. He breathed his last before he could be rushed to a hospital.

Over 9.63 lakh students are appearing for Intermediate (Class 11, 12) Public Examinations across Telangana.

