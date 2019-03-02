Home Cities Hyderabad

Eight-year-old mowed down by water tanker in Hyderabad

Eight-year-old Dia Jain was on her way to school in Abids with her father when the speeding vehicle hit them.

The victim Dia Jain.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An eight-year-old was on Friday crushed to death under the wheels of a water tanker on Chapel road in Abids here. Dia Jain was riding pillion on her father Naresh Kumar Jain’s motorcycle when the speeding vehicle hit them. Naresh sustained injuries in the accident and has been shifted to a private hospital for treatment. His condition is stable. 

Dia, a Class 3 student, was on her way to Rosary Convent High School from her residence in Dattatreyanagar in Asifnagar around 8.45 am when tragedy struck. According to police, Naresh Kumar was trying to overtake the tanker near Methodist Church as its lid was open, spraying water on them.  “The tanker (AP09 Y 0069) rammed the Honda Activa from behind and both father and daughter fell off the bike. While Dia was run over by the vehicle, her father escaped with injuries,” said sub inspector K Laxmaiah.

Passersby who saw the accident stopped the water tanker, but its driver managed to flee the spot and driver has been booked under IPC for negligent driving causing death and causing hurt by act endangering life of others. 

Ban on heavy vehicles near schools 
Following the lethal road mishap, the Jain community has demanded ban on heavy vehicles in school zones, in order to prevent such accidents in future. The community leaders said that they have brought the issue to the notice of Hyderabad Addl. Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar.  

