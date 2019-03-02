Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad master plan to be readied soon

Chief Secretary SK Joshi held a review meeting with officials concerned at the Secretariat and sought their inputs to ready a draft by March 5.

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday said a new master plan for the city would be formulated in six months’ time. If all departments involved in the project submitted reports of their needs in the next 30 years, the Municipal Administration Department will take suggestions from urban planning experts and ready the master plan within the stipulated period, Arvind Kumar said. “Best practices from across the globe will be used to prepare the master plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary SK Joshi held a review meeting with officials concerned at the Secretariat and sought their inputs to ready a draft by March 5. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently directed officials to take the ASCI’s help in preparing the master plan which envisages the city in three parts: The city within outer ring road (ORR), between ORR and the proposed regional ring road (RRR) and the portion of the city beyond RRR. 

Key issues such as drinking water needs, traffic, security, sanitation, education, power, transportation, roads, sports and education among others will be addressed while preparing the master plan, which will cater to the needs of the city for the next 30 years. The Principal Secretary asked his team to focus on public convenience, integrated townships, industries, greenery and rail connectivity while preparing the plan. 

