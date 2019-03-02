Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad metro: Ameerpet-Hitec route to be ready soon

Open space at Madhuranagar-Taruni station will also be levelled for holding a temporary market on the lines of Numaish with about 150 stalls.

Hyderabad Metro Rail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The 10-km Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch of Corridor-III is getting ready for operations soon. This was revealed after HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy, along with the engineers and other senior officers of HMRL and L&TMRHL, inspected the stretch on Friday. During the inspection, he issued instructions to the L&T construction organisation to complete all the finishing works of the eight Metro stations on this stretch and keep them operational ready with all machinery and installations, including security equipment. 

The HMRL engineers were also instructed to complete the remaining street level works below the stations in the next 10 days. The designer sidewalks and footpaths developed by HMRL on Road No.36, Jubilee Hills and other places should be protected with installation of bollards to prevent parking of vehicles on them and the shop owners should be warned not to misuse the footpaths and allow free pedestrian movement. Bus bays, auto bays, e-vehicle bays and electric charging facilities would be created at all Metro stations.

Numaish-like market
The two-acre open space at Madhuranagar-Taruni station will be levelled for holding a temporary “Taruni Market” on the lines of Numaish with about 150 stalls, catering to the needs of women and children. Sufficient parking area for parking of about 70 cars and 400 two wheelers will also be developed.

At Yousufguda station, the L&T officials were asked to remove their machinery in the one acre open space in order to develop as parking area. Instructions were also given to clear area at Road No.5, Jubilee Hills station to develop parking area. The property acquired by HMRL near NEERU’s shop, Madhapur which is only 100 metres away from Madhapur station will be levelled and developed as parking area for the station.

