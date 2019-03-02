Home Cities Hyderabad

LB Nagar flyover opened to traffic in Hyderabad

Speaking on the occasion, Mahamood Ali said that Hyderabad will become a mega city by 2030 as tremendous development is being witnessed in the city.

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

LB Nagar

The flyover leads from LB Nagar to Chintalkunta check post which will reduce the time travel to the people heading to Vijayawada in Hyderabad. (Express | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The much awaited LB Nagar flyover was opened for traffic on Friday. The Left Hand Side (LHS) flyover will facilitate hassle-free flow of traffic from Hyderabad to Hayathnagar, Choutuppal and Vijayawada road. It was inaugurated  by Home Minister Mahamood Ali in the presence of  Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, D Sudheer Reddy, MLA and GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahamood Ali said that Hyderabad will become a mega city by 2030 as tremendous development is being witnessed in the city.  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has initiated several infrastructure projects and SRDP to overcome traffic problems.  Srinivas Yadav said that Hyderabad will become signal free city through these flyovers and `448 crore is being spent for underpasses and flyovers near the junctions, he said. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that another two flyovers at Bairamalguda and Kamineni are getting ready and would be opened for traffic soon. 

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said that public transport system should be used to address traffic issues and only 33 per cent people are using public transport system. Everyday 7,000 new vehicles are coming on to the city roads.

GHMC slaps fine on MLA’s aide
The GHMC has slapped a fine of ` 25,000 against a Congress leader Mahesh Reddy for erecting unauthorised flexis and banners of MLA D Sudheer Reddy on the LB Nagar flyover, which was inaugurated on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LB Nagar flyover Hyderabad flyover Hyderabad Vijayawada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp