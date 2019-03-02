LB Nagar flyover opened to traffic in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much awaited LB Nagar flyover was opened for traffic on Friday. The Left Hand Side (LHS) flyover will facilitate hassle-free flow of traffic from Hyderabad to Hayathnagar, Choutuppal and Vijayawada road. It was inaugurated by Home Minister Mahamood Ali in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, D Sudheer Reddy, MLA and GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahamood Ali said that Hyderabad will become a mega city by 2030 as tremendous development is being witnessed in the city. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has initiated several infrastructure projects and SRDP to overcome traffic problems. Srinivas Yadav said that Hyderabad will become signal free city through these flyovers and `448 crore is being spent for underpasses and flyovers near the junctions, he said. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that another two flyovers at Bairamalguda and Kamineni are getting ready and would be opened for traffic soon.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said that public transport system should be used to address traffic issues and only 33 per cent people are using public transport system. Everyday 7,000 new vehicles are coming on to the city roads.

GHMC slaps fine on MLA’s aide

The GHMC has slapped a fine of ` 25,000 against a Congress leader Mahesh Reddy for erecting unauthorised flexis and banners of MLA D Sudheer Reddy on the LB Nagar flyover, which was inaugurated on Friday.