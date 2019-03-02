Home Cities Hyderabad

Leopard caught on camera at Hyderabad's Pharma City project site

A camera trap laid by forest department on Thursday night captured the picture of a 7 to 8-year-old adult leopard killing a calf in Govindaipally village.

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard

A leopard caught on camera near Govindaipally village in Rangareddy | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The city-based Environment Protection Training and Research Institute which prepared the Environment Impact Assessment report for Hyderabad Pharma City project, had not reported the presence of a leopard in the reserved forests abutting project site. 

However, a camera trap laid by forest department on Thursday night, captured the picture of a 7 to 8-year-old adult leopard killing a calf in Govindaipally village, one of the three mandals in Rangareddy, where the government plans to acquire land for the Pharma City project.  

After a cattle-kill was reported in Govindaipally village of Kadthal mandal, 50 kilometers from Hyderabad, the forest department laid two camera traps at strategic locations on Thursday to find out if the killer was a leopard or a hyena.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Environment Protection Training and Research Institute Hyderabad Pharma City project hyderabad leopard sighting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp