Leopard caught on camera at Hyderabad's Pharma City project site

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city-based Environment Protection Training and Research Institute which prepared the Environment Impact Assessment report for Hyderabad Pharma City project, had not reported the presence of a leopard in the reserved forests abutting project site.

However, a camera trap laid by forest department on Thursday night, captured the picture of a 7 to 8-year-old adult leopard killing a calf in Govindaipally village, one of the three mandals in Rangareddy, where the government plans to acquire land for the Pharma City project.

After a cattle-kill was reported in Govindaipally village of Kadthal mandal, 50 kilometers from Hyderabad, the forest department laid two camera traps at strategic locations on Thursday to find out if the killer was a leopard or a hyena.