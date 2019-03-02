Home Cities Hyderabad

Niloufer jr docs resume emergency duties

Published: 02nd March 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital withdrew their strike and resumed duties after meeting health minister Etela Rajender on Thursday night, junior doctors at Niloufer Hospital partially resumed their duties on Friday.  

The junior doctors at Niloufer hospital continued their boycott of duties in the general wards on Friday but resumed duties in the emergency ward, after a meeting with hospital Superintendent, Director of Medical Education(DME), other senior officials and representatives of junior doctors association (JUDA) from the hospital. 

When contacted, DME, Dr K Ramesh Reddy said, “Most of the demands made by the junior doctors of Niloufer hospital can be addressed soon.  Personnel of the Telangana State Special Protection Force are deployed in the hospital.

We have communicated to the authorities concerned regarding the need to increase the number of special protection force personnel at Niloufer hospital for improved security,” he said.“The junior doctors said they would resume duties once they receive a written affirmation regarding their demands to be addressed,”  he said.

