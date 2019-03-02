Home Cities Hyderabad

War veterans in Hyderabad divided over India’s options after Pakistan releases Abhinandan

As the Wing Commander Abhinandan crossed over the Wagah border Friday to return to the Indian camp, a wave of emotions swept over the entire nation.

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha celebrate the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman near Tank Bund on Friday. He was captured and detained by the Pakistan army

HYDERABAD:  As the Wing Commander Abhinandan crossed over the Wagah border Friday to return to the Indian camp, a wave of emotions swept over the entire nation. Until minutes before his release, debates across the sub-continent were clearly divided into two -- if what the prime minister recently termed to be a ‘pilot project’ in Balakot should escalate towards was or should diplomacy guide the way ahead. 

The divide runs not only through the Twitter threads and facebook posts but also among war veterans in the State who speak from their years of experience in international conflict. For retired Wing Commander, now president of Air Force Association for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, TG Reddy, war is a ‘regressive step’. “War is not a progressive step rather it is a regressive step as the economy is weakened, country’s growth suffers, prices of goods go up.

So obviously, nobody wants a war, but at this given point stern diplomatic talks are necessary,” Reddy said adding that the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was inevitable, “Since Pakistan had already released the video of Abhinandan, they had no other choice than to follow the Geneva Conventions and release him. However, it is a welcome move.” 

Meanwhile, veteran of the 1965 Indo-China war, retired Capt L Panduranga Reddy called Pakistan’s move a political drama, and called for attacks ‘like Balakot’ while returning to centre of the conflict -- Kashmir. “Either we give Kashmir to them or take it from them entirely... What the Indian Army has done is okay but why stop now,” asks Reddy adding that only dialogues won’t help achieve peace. 

