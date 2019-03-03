Home Cities Hyderabad

Toddler death: Cops hold maintenance agency responsible

 Cyberabad police held the electrical maintenance agency responsible for the death of six-year-old Monish inside PBEL city.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police held the electrical maintenance agency responsible for the death of six-year-old Monish inside PBEL city. Monish had been electrocuted on February 12. His parents took the body to Chennai for funeral rites.

The electricity department, in its inquiry, found that the agency had taken up repairs but, after completion, connected cables directly to the power supply instead of routing them through MCB. Senior Cyberabad police officials have instructed Narsingi police to expedite the investigation. Monish’s father Deewakar had tweeted to TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who asked DGP Mahender Reddy to look into the matter personally. 

Narsingi Inspector GV Ramana Goud said, “The investigation is underway, but the role of maintenance staff has been established. Action will be initiated against them. We are, meanwhile, waiting for the postmortem report of the child from Tamil Nadu.” 

