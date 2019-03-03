Kavitha lauds efforts of Telangana women during Statehood movement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on how simple actions can have significant impacts, Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha cited the example of Telangana women who celebrated their cultural identity at the peak of the Statehood movement and managed to force the then AP government to recognise Bathukamma as a State festival. Kavitha was speaking at a TEDx event, at a private engineering college in the city.

The MP said that the movement had come in the backdrop of ‘cultural discrimination and developmental apathy’ towards Telangana by the AP government. “Many women from Telangana entered the Statehood agitation by carrying Bathukamma on their heads,” she said.

“The women did not have to shout slogans or protest; they just carried Bathukamma on their heads, played, sang songs and laughed. This might have been a small and simple gesture, but it played a significant role.”