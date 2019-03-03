Home Cities Hyderabad

Losses continue to put spoke in Telangana Road Transport Corporation’s wheel

Recording a decrease in losses by 5 per cent as compared to last year, the corporation continues to spend the most on worker salaries followed by diesel costs.

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:00 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite enabling over 90 lakh commuters reach their destinations across the State on a daily basis and developing new ways to create revenue for itself, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation continues to reel under losses. With the growing dependence of the corporation on additional funds from the State government, officials attribute RTC’s cash crunch to improper financial management.

Recording a decrease in losses by 5 per cent as compared to last year, the corporation continues to spend the most on worker salaries followed by diesel costs. With the overall expenditure of RTC being approximately Rs480 crore and over more than 50,000 staff working under it, worker salary due easily crosses Rs 200 crore and continues to increase every month. 

The RTC has 10,484 buses consuming approximately 5 lakh litres of diesel every day. As a consequence of the rising diesel prices, the corporation sees an increase of Rs18 crore of expenditure per year for every one rupee hike in fuel cost. 

Surprisingly, the maintenance and repair costs incurred by the corporation is much less with a 15 per cent decrease in maintenance charges in comparison to the previous year. According to senior officials, despite increased repairs and maintenance, the cost per kilometre (CPK) for the same is as less as 0.53 paise. Further, the CPK for tyres and tubes is  0.55 paise and the same for spare parts is 0.59 paise. 

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation

