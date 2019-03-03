Bizzare! Man ends life after seeing snakes in dreams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a 58-year-old man in Medchal allegedly committed suicide after having ‘visions of snakes’ in his nightmares. According to police, Erla Laxma Reddy, was working as a daily wage labourer at a private company in Medchal. He lived with his daughter Harini’s family. He committed suicide by hanging from a tree at a construction site.

For the past one week, Laxma Reddy was facing issues with sleep and was behaving abnormally. He had informed about the dreams to his daughter and son-in-law. Reddy had told them that he saw snakes in his dreams and could not sleep well. On Friday morning, when Reddy told his son-in-law Chandrashekhar Reddy about the dreams, he was advised to take proper rest. His son-in-law then left for work. At night, when Chandrashekhar was still at work, Harini informed him that her father had hanged himself and committed suicide.

Medchal police officials said that Laxma Reddy was found hanging to a mango tree with the help of a packaging rope at the KLR phase II venture. Based on Chandrashekhar’s complaint, a case under section 174 CrPC was registered. The body of Reddy was handed over to his family after postmortem.