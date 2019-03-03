Telangana Road Transport Corporation to turn over a new leaf

Apoorva Jayachandran By

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is looking toward a future of providing improved services to commuters by introducing new schemes and bringing about development in its infrastructure. As a consequence of the corporation’s review meeting with Transport Minister V Prashant Reddy that took place on Tuesday, RTC is mulling over introducing more public-oriented schemes, while, at the same time, increasing revenue through parcel and courier systems, setting up of budget hotels, among other services, on its existing premises.

Unlike the APSRTC, which has its own separate parcel and courier services, the TSRTC currently has private organisations making use of its parcel service facility. The corporation now looks introduce its own system at nominal rates for passengers.

Studying models from other parcel service companies as well as State-run organisations encouraging the method, RTC officials said that research for the same would undertaken soon. Executive Director (E) M Ravinder, said, “We have been asked to look into the market share of the entire courier business and see where the corporation stands among others.

The Transport Minister also asked us to find ways to increase market shares using innovative methods in the couriers system. Our commercial team comprising of Executive Director Revenue & IT Purushottam, Executive Engineer (Comm) Rambabu and CTM (M&C) Rajendra Prasad will go into retails and gather the required logistics. They will also be studying the similar model at Andhra Pradesh.”

Ravinder added that, this year, the corporation would introduce new reforms starting with the installation of petrol bunks at RTC’s unused lands. “RTC saved over `1,500 crore last year by introducing beneficiary schemes and incentives to the public. Even under losses, the officials work towards helping people, making sure there is proper transport available for the general public,” he said.

Fifteen new mini-theatres are expected to come up in the city under TSRTC following its decision to increase revenues. Mulling over using open spaces and old bus stations of the RTC, the corporation is looking to incorporate the Public Private Partnership (PPP) method after inspecting models in Vijayawada and Lucknow.