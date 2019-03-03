South Central Railway GM undertakes MMTS inspections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Saturday made an extensive inspection of the Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) network in Hyderabad city.

In his maiden inspection of the MMTS system after taking charge as the head for the zone, he also interacted with the commuters.

Commencing his inspection on board an MMTS service from Secunderabad to Lingampalli, Gajanan Mallya travelled in each of the coaches of the train and interacted with the rail users, a large majority being regular patrons of the services.

He took feedback and suggestions from the passengers, seeking their opinion on the efficiency of the MMTS services and steps that can be taken to further better the same. Upon reaching Lingampalli, he also went through the entire premises of the fast developing station in the western suburbs of Hyderabad.