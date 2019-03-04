ASCI to help GHMC improve sanitation in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will receive technical support and guidance from Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) to improve urban sanitation and sustain the open defecation free double plus status (ODF ++ ) given to Hyderabad by the Centre and achieve Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) goals.

The GHMC has given nod to the ASCI’s budget proposal and detailed plan of the pilot project which will be implemented in two phases over one year in Somajiguda and Ameerpet wards.

Phase-I includes providing technical assistance for a period of six months, three months of Information Education and communication (IEC) and monitoring support across 150 wards. The total budget for Phase-I is `2.95 crore.

The six-month-long Phase II will focus on increasing model sanitation wards from two to 60. Separate budget estimates will be submitted for Phase II within three months of starting of Phase-I. GHMC officials told Express ASCI would support GHMC in achieving excellence in urban sanitation in general and municipal solid waste management in particular in the city and to sustain ODF++ status.

To extend advisory and project management support to GHMC for situation analysis, gap assessment, effective planning, implementation support and monitoring for achieving the objectives outlined under MSW Policy and Strategy, 2018 of Telangana Government and ODF++ framework of Centre.