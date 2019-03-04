Home Cities Hyderabad

ASCI to help GHMC improve sanitation in Hyderabad

The GHMC has given nod to the ASCI’s budget proposal and detailed plan of the pilot project which will be implemented in two phases over one year in Somajiguda and Ameerpet wards.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building. (Express Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will receive technical support and guidance from Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) to improve urban sanitation and sustain the open defecation free double plus status (ODF ++ ) given to Hyderabad by the Centre and achieve Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) goals.

The GHMC has given nod to the ASCI’s budget proposal and detailed plan of the pilot project which will be implemented in two phases over one year in Somajiguda and Ameerpet wards.

Phase-I includes providing technical assistance for a period of six months, three months of  Information Education and communication (IEC) and monitoring support across 150 wards. The total budget for Phase-I is `2.95 crore.

The six-month-long Phase II will focus on increasing model sanitation wards from two to 60. Separate budget estimates will be submitted for Phase II within three months of starting of Phase-I. GHMC officials told Express ASCI would support GHMC in achieving excellence in urban sanitation in general and municipal solid waste management in particular in the city and to sustain ODF++ status.

To extend advisory and project management support to GHMC for situation analysis, gap assessment, effective planning, implementation support and monitoring for achieving the objectives outlined under MSW Policy and Strategy, 2018 of Telangana Government and ODF++ framework of Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC ASCI Sanitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp