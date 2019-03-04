Home Cities Hyderabad

CBI books Vijaya Bank employee, two others for fraud

The CBI has charged the accused with criminal conspiracy, cheating, falsification of documents and using forged documents as genuine.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Vijaya Bank, Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CentraL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Sunday registered criminal cases against former assistant general manager at Vijaya Bank C Mallikarjuna Rao and owners of RCL Technologies, Raja Rapuri and Basireddy Suresh Reddy, for allegedly duping the bank of Rs 9.16 crore.

The CBI has charged the accused with criminal conspiracy, cheating, falsification of documents and using forged documents as genuine.

According to sources in the CBI, Mallikarjuna Rao, who was an assistant manager at Vijaya Bank’s Marredpally branch, had conspired with the owners of RCL Technologies to secure a loan for them. Rao had used fabricated quotations to obtain cash credit hypothecation and inland letter of credit for Rapuri and Suresh Reddy.

“The accused availed a loan of Rs 95 lakh for the purchase of machines from Rajahmundry-based Latha Industries. The quotations and advance receipts issued by the company do not contain TIN/sales tax/ VAT number. In fact, these machines were never installed and they were reportedly not available with the seller. The accused submitted quotations on August 28, 2015, and obtained a term loan of Rs 1.48 crore,” said a CBI official.

Rao sanctioned a loan of Rs 1.50 crore to borrowers under the inland letter of credit. This was done without following bank rules. Officials said the machine and other material were only worth Rs 20 lakh, and not the quoted sum of Rs 95 lakh. Of the total amount, Rs 62 lakh was transferred to the account of Uday Traders, a company whose TIN number mentioned in the bills was found to be fake.  

As to the collateral securities offered by the borrowers, it has come to light that there are multiple registrations against the collateral properties as per the transactions reflected in the encumbrance certificate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Vijaya Bank RCL Technologies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp