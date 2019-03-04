Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC demolishes illegal structure in Hyderabad

The GHMC officials told Express that the builder took permission only for the construction of the ground floor and two other floors.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Town Planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished three floors of an unauthorised under construction multi-storied building in Kukatpally village here on Sunday. The GHMC demolished the unauthorised floors as per the directions of the High Court.

The GHMC officials told Express that the builder took permission only for the construction of the ground floor and two other floors. However, he went on to construct five floors in addition to the ground floor.

Though GHMC had slapped notices to stop the unauthorised construction of the additional floors, the builder approached the court and brought a stay and went ahead with the construction.

However, GHMC then filed a contempt case against the builder in the High Court. It was then that the court ordered to demolish the unauthorised floors of the building.

