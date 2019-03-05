Home Cities Hyderabad

16 lakh vehicles added to Hyderabad roads since 2014

While the increase in number of vehicles in Hyderabad was around three lakhs every year,  it jumped to four lakhs per year between 2012-16, and leaped to 4.4 lakhs between 2017-19.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 16 lakh vehicles were added to the city since the formation of Telangana. Last year alone, the city saw 4.46 lakh vehicles coming on to its roads, increasing the total number of vehicles in Greater Hyderabad to 53.21 lakh by the end of last year.

Taking a look at the number of vehicles registered over the years with the Road Transport Authority in Greater Hyderabad division, shows that the number of vehicles have been increasing drastically in the city after 2014.

The number of two wheeler and four wheelers in Hyderabad in 2014 was 30,09,503 and 6,97,661 respectively, adding up to 37,07,164 vehicles. This has increased to 43,16,629 two-wheelers and 10,04,799 four-wheelers in 2018.

Such increasing trend in the number of privately owned vehicles is a cause of concern because of air pollution levels.

