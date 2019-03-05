40 RTC e-Buses to ply on roads from today in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will officially launch 40 electric buses in Hyderabad on Tuesday, set to ply from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to Miyapur and Cantonment areas.

Manufactured by Olectra-BYD, a leading Asian company, the 40 ‘EeBuzz K9’ series will be inaugurated after a wait of more than 3 months. The TSRTC had announced the launch back in November 2018.

The 40 buses, each scheduled to run over 300 kms per day, run on a battery that can be charged once every 4 hours. The buses will be stationed at Miyapur as well as Cantonment. 90 drivers have been trained to operate and run the e-buses between Miyapur/Cantonment and the airport. The buses are expected to be priced at the regular rates of RTC’s Vajra buses.