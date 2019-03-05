66-year-old gets Rs 50,000 compensation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In September 2012, 66-year-old Vijaya Nambiar decided to purchase a plot at the White Stone Infrastructures at Moinabad. After the initial Rs 10,000, he paid another Rs 1.1 lakh within five days, to confirm his interest in buying the property. He agreed to pay the rest of the amount by February 2013 in instalments.

But his plans were halted by a severe heart attack he suffered in February of 2013. Nambiar was bed-ridden while admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. Following this he failed to pay his final instalment in order to finalise the sale of the property. In March the same year, having recovered from the attack, he approached the real estate company to pay the due amount. But he was faced with a rude shock when the company informed him that the property was already allotted to someone else.

After his requests to reassign the property in his name were declined by the company over and over, he decided to ask for a refund of the first instalment paid. After repeated requests and visits, the elderly man was assured of being refunded only by 2015.

And yet, in 2017, Nambiar was forced to approach the police after the company failed to refund him the money. When even the police failed to retrieve the money out of the company’s pockets, Nambiar approached the district consumer forum.

The forum in its recent judgment observed that given the immense inconvenience caused to the complainant in only initiating the refund process, it held that the company should pay Rs 1.1 lakh. Given the age of the complainant, the forum asked the elderly complainant to be paid 12 per cent interest on the amount already paid. It further directed Rs 50,000 towards compensation and Rs 10,000 towards court charges.