Home Cities Hyderabad

Armaan Malik: Singer with a swag

Armaan says he is happy that he has been able to make space for himself in the hearts of the Telugu people through his songs like Ninnila from Tholiprema and Anaganaganaga from Aravinda Sametha.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Armaan was present both for enjoying the match like every Indian ever but also to present Pepsi’s Swagstar of the Match to Mohammad Shami.

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not many know that Armaan Malik, the celebrated singer both in Bollywood and Tollywood,  has his roots hidden here in Hyderabad. “Telugu ardhamavthundi,” he says with a chuckle before explaining what ties him to the city. “My mother is from here and I want to be closer to my roots, which is why I am learning Telugu,” he says.

He says he is happy that he has been able to make space for himself in the hearts of the Telugu people through his songs like Ninnila from Tholiprema and Anaganaganaga from Aravinda Sametha.

In town for the ODI cricket match between India and Australia held at the Uppal stadium this Saturday, Armaan was present both for enjoying the match like every Indian ever but also to present Pepsi’s Swagstar of the Match to Mohammad Shami. Promoting the campaign Har Ghoonth Mei Swag by Pepsi, Armaan has his own idea about swag. “I think being comfortable and confident in however you are, and presenting yourself well is what is swag for me. When it comes to my swag icon it has to be Virat Kohli. I love how he conducts himself,” says Armaan.

Speaking of how he maintains his own swag when it comes to performing live as opposed to singing playback he says, “I am able to sing live and have an audience because of playback, so playback will always have a special place in my heart. But when it comes to performing live, you don’t realise how far and wide your work has reached when you are in the studio. When you hear people sing along to songs is when you realise how much you are loved. And that is inexplicable!”

Already enjoying a special place in the hearts of Telugu people, Armaan shares that he will be working with SS Thaman again on a movie soon, and also adds, “I would love to work with DSP. It just never happened so far, but he did tell me that he looks forward to work with me as well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Armaan Malik Swagstar of the Match Mohammad Shami Uppal stadium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp