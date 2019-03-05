Armaan Malik: Singer with a swag

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not many know that Armaan Malik, the celebrated singer both in Bollywood and Tollywood, has his roots hidden here in Hyderabad. “Telugu ardhamavthundi,” he says with a chuckle before explaining what ties him to the city. “My mother is from here and I want to be closer to my roots, which is why I am learning Telugu,” he says.

He says he is happy that he has been able to make space for himself in the hearts of the Telugu people through his songs like Ninnila from Tholiprema and Anaganaganaga from Aravinda Sametha.

In town for the ODI cricket match between India and Australia held at the Uppal stadium this Saturday, Armaan was present both for enjoying the match like every Indian ever but also to present Pepsi’s Swagstar of the Match to Mohammad Shami. Promoting the campaign Har Ghoonth Mei Swag by Pepsi, Armaan has his own idea about swag. “I think being comfortable and confident in however you are, and presenting yourself well is what is swag for me. When it comes to my swag icon it has to be Virat Kohli. I love how he conducts himself,” says Armaan.

Speaking of how he maintains his own swag when it comes to performing live as opposed to singing playback he says, “I am able to sing live and have an audience because of playback, so playback will always have a special place in my heart. But when it comes to performing live, you don’t realise how far and wide your work has reached when you are in the studio. When you hear people sing along to songs is when you realise how much you are loved. And that is inexplicable!”

Already enjoying a special place in the hearts of Telugu people, Armaan shares that he will be working with SS Thaman again on a movie soon, and also adds, “I would love to work with DSP. It just never happened so far, but he did tell me that he looks forward to work with me as well.”