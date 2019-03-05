Home Cities Hyderabad

Big ideas to meet real talk in Hyderabad on March 6

Big Ideas will feature some of the successful entrepreneurs and experts to share their  ideas and knowledge to empower the  entrepreneurs.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Key leaders, experts and stakeholders from the entrepreneurial and business fraternity are coming together on March 6 at The Westin in Hitec City as part of ‘the talk Big Ideas Hyderabad 2019’. The talk, a new media & thought leadership platform will  focus on the theme , ‘Building A New India Through Technology And Entrepreneurship’.

The event will engage with SMEs and startUps on a regular basis to find the challenges of  entrepreneurs and focusses on creating platforms for small medium businesses to connect, engage and get new  insights to scale their business. Big Ideas will feature some of the successful entrepreneurs and experts to share their  ideas and knowledge to empower the  entrepreneurs.

The event will feature 15 Innovative Startups Of Hyderabad Report, 10 Emerging SMEs of Hyderabad Awards, 3  Emerging Women Entrepreneurs of Hyderabad Awards and 10 Emerging Startups of Hyderabad Awards. The speaker list includes Suresh Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Brightcom Group, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman & MD, Ctrls, Rajeev Banduni, CEO, Growth Enabler, Eric Robinson, Consul and Senior Trade Commissioner, Consulate General Of Canada, Sri Charan Lakkaraju, Founder, stuMagz, and others.

Says Satheesh Kumar, founder of ‘the talk, “Growth is the single most goal from a one person company to big corporates.Any entrepreneur who is looking for ideas and insights to scale up their business should attend this event.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Westin the talk Big Ideas Hyderabad 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp