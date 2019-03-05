Big ideas to meet real talk in Hyderabad on March 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Key leaders, experts and stakeholders from the entrepreneurial and business fraternity are coming together on March 6 at The Westin in Hitec City as part of ‘the talk Big Ideas Hyderabad 2019’. The talk, a new media & thought leadership platform will focus on the theme , ‘Building A New India Through Technology And Entrepreneurship’.

The event will engage with SMEs and startUps on a regular basis to find the challenges of entrepreneurs and focusses on creating platforms for small medium businesses to connect, engage and get new insights to scale their business. Big Ideas will feature some of the successful entrepreneurs and experts to share their ideas and knowledge to empower the entrepreneurs.

The event will feature 15 Innovative Startups Of Hyderabad Report, 10 Emerging SMEs of Hyderabad Awards, 3 Emerging Women Entrepreneurs of Hyderabad Awards and 10 Emerging Startups of Hyderabad Awards. The speaker list includes Suresh Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Brightcom Group, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman & MD, Ctrls, Rajeev Banduni, CEO, Growth Enabler, Eric Robinson, Consul and Senior Trade Commissioner, Consulate General Of Canada, Sri Charan Lakkaraju, Founder, stuMagz, and others.

Says Satheesh Kumar, founder of ‘the talk, “Growth is the single most goal from a one person company to big corporates.Any entrepreneur who is looking for ideas and insights to scale up their business should attend this event.”