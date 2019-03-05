Home Cities Hyderabad

Cylinder blast in Hyderabad, four suffer burns, one critical

At least four persons were suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at a welding shop on Aliabad cross roads in Shah-Ali-banda police limits on Monday. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least four persons were suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at a welding shop on Aliabad cross roads in Shah-Ali-banda police limits on Monday.  Inspector P Srinivas said that the welders used carbide chemicals to generate gas for welding purpose. However, the gas cylinder exploded today in the afternoon.  In the mishap, Fayaz received 80 per cent burn injuries and his health condition is said to be critical.

Another LPG cylinder blast

In yet another incident, four members of a family sustained 30 per cent burns when an LPG cylinder exploded in their house at Domalguda in Chikkadpally at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

