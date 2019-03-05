Home Cities Hyderabad

Putting women’s health and hygiene ahead of everything

The team works hard to reach every needful girl for their necessities.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WHHEE, an organisation that stands for women’s hygiene, health education and empowerment launched its logo and website on Saturday at an event conducted at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kukatpally. WHEEE is the brainchild of senior gynaecologist Dr.Vijayalakshmi.  “WHEE is a team of like-minded social activists who formed a consortium for women to promote good health and hygiene. I want to put 24 years of medical experience dealing with these issues to be put to good use with this organisation. 

The team works hard to reach every needful girl for their necessities. The team works very strong and rigorous to reach every nook and corner of the country for the cause. All the team members are highly professional and had promised to take out one day of their busy schedule for this cause,” she said. Minister Koppula Eshwar, J.D.Lakshminarayana IPS, Retd.Additional Director & General of Police, Swathi Lakra, IPS Inspector of Police (Women’s Safety), Telangana State. I/C SHE Teams & Bharosa centres  and Andrew Fleing, British Deputy High Commissioner,  Telangana & Andhra Pradesh States formally launched the whhee.org website.

While the Minister spoke about  how the government is rigorously  working to educate rural women on health and hygiene, Swathi Lakra urged the girls in the audience to download the Hawkeye app for their safety. A panel discussion featuring eminent women in various field also discussed the biggest concern in adolescent girls in health and hygiene, lifestyle changes and its impact in reproductive age group, prevention of breast cancer, stress affecting academics and if students health and academic performance and how hygiene education helps them audience.

