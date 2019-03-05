Home Cities Hyderabad

Road caves in near TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad

A portion of a main road caved in near TRS Bhavan in Banjara Hills here on Monday.  The sinkhole was as much as 10 feet deep but fortunately no one was injured.

Published: 05th March 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A portion of a main road caved in near TRS Bhavan in Banjara Hills here on Monday.  The sinkhole was as much as 10 feet deep but fortunately no one was injured.Hyderabad traffic police immediately rushed to the spot and put up barricades to ensure that no one ventures too close to the hole and diverted the vehicles to avoid traffic snarls. This is not the first time that such an incident took place in the twin cities, as few such road caving incidents took places in different parts of the city earlier also on Necklace Road, NTR Marg Road, near Clock Tower in Secunderabad, Shapur-Jeedimetla road, Bapuji Nagar, Bowenpally  and other places.

GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Musharraf Ali Faruqui when contacted told Express that the problem would be addressed by Monday night as men and machinery have already been pressed into service to repair the damaged road. He suspected that water leakage from an underground pipeline may have led to the incident, the leakages would be plugged, if any, and see that damaged road would be repaired.From a pothole in the morning it gradually led to slow loosening of the soil under the road and finally caved in, he said.

