Rooftop gardening yet to catch on in twin cities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With shrinking greenery with each passing day and cities turning into concrete jungles, green rooftops or terrace gardens are the alternative solutions for creating the lost greenery which can act as green lung spaces.

In view of horizontal congestion on the ground, the green roofs play a vital role. It is estimated that about 50,000 acres of rooftop is available in the twin cities for developing gardens. Commercial buildings as well as residential apartments can develop their own rooftop gardens. The horticulture department plans to encourage rooftop gardens, says V Krishna, GHMC additional commissioner (urban biodiversity).

Green rooftops make the most of unused space within the increasing density of our cities. Individual households can cultivate their required vegetables on their rooftops. It is not mandatory that the roof garden should have lawns, shrubs etc. Any kind of greenery which may include flowering plants, seasonal vegetables or fruits will have an impact on micro climate, he said.

Though the GHMC, HMDA have taken up many initiatives by panting trees, a lot more needs to be done to increase the green cover in the city. Rooftop gardens will add extra green space in the city. There is need to motivate the people further towards this direction, Krishna said. By adding greenery green rooftops contribute to reduction and filtering polluted air particles and gases. They also help reduce distribution of dust in the air and smog, which leads to decreasing greenhouse emissions.